Red Star Belgrade Sporting director advises Ghana winger Osman Bukari to change his style of play 

Red Star Belgrade Sporting director Zvezdan Terzić says Ghana winger Osman Bukari has the potential to become one of the best players in the league if he changes his style of play.

The 24-year-old joined the Serbian giants in the summer and had an excellent start to the season.

The former Nantes winger scored some important goals for Red Star Belgrade in the league and the UEFA Champions League qualifiers despite the team not making it to the group stage.

Bukari's performances earned him a call-up to the Ghana national team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring as a substitute in his debut against Portugal at Stadium 974.

Terzic knows too well about Osman Bukari's abilities and says the former Gent winger can become the best in the league if he changes the way he plays.

"Bukari started brilliantly, at times he showed power. He has the quality for the longest ranges, but I think he has to change the way he plays and do what the coach asks of him. He does everything against his own benefit. If he sets himself up properly, he can outrun all his rivals" - Terzić indicated.

Bukari has scored five goals in 15 appearances this season for Red Star Belgrade.