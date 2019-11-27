Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye: Heavy defeat to Bayern Munich difficult to swallow

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom says the Serbian champions have learned bitter lessons from Tuesday night's 6-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

It was a third straight defeat for the former European champions who have been eliminated from the competition.

Boakye Yiadom said: ''Losing by six goals to nil is a difficult result to swallow. Definitely not the kind of performance and results we expected, especially after losing by a large margin to Tottenham the previous match.

"The quality of our opponents are not in doubt. We are a young, vibrant team that is hoping to make a mark in Europe's biggest competition and we always give more than 100% in these games."

This is a far cry from last last season's results where they managed to beat Liverpool and drew 0-0 with Napoli.

But the narrative about their away performance has not changed as Red Star Belgrade failed to record a win on the road.

"It's a valuable lesson for us and I believe we will come back stronger next season. Hopefully we get a more kind group. We've had to play against the likes Liverpool, Napoli, PSG, Bayern and Tottenham,'' he added.

''And looking at their pedigree in the competition, it's not easy. But these are the kind of fixtures that will help us to grow and become better as a team."

Red Star Belgrade are currently leading the Serbian Super Liga league with 43 points after 16 matches which seven more than their closest contender Vojvodina.

By Richard Gyasi