Red Star cashes in on Osman Bukari, sells him to Austin FC for 7 million Euros

Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade has made a significant transfer move, selling Osman Bukari to Austin FC in MLS in the USA for a reported fee of 7 million Euros, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The Ghana international forward had a remarkable stint with the club, scoring 25 goals and providing 20 assists in 77 matches.

His impressive performances made him a valuable asset to the team, and his departure is a significant loss.

Bukari has been a key player for Red Star since he joined the club, and his transfer is a testament to the club's ability to identify and develop talent.

The 25-year-old winger signed for the Red and Whites in July 2022 for 3 million Euros from Belgian club KAA Gent following a successful loan spell at FC Nantes in France.

Bukari won the Serbian Super Liga title two times, and the Serbian Cup title also on two occasions during his stay at Red Star.

The transfer is a significant financial boost for the Serbian giants, with the 7 million Euros fee likely to be reinvested in the team ahead of next season.