Redaach Memorial Hotel chosen as venue for Ghana Football Association's Elective Congress

The Ghana Football Association's Executive Council has made the decision to hold the Elective Congress on September 27, 2023, at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.

This important event is slated to begin at 9 am and will play a pivotal role in determining the leadership of the association for the upcoming four years.

The main focus of the Congress will be the election of key executives who will guide and oversee the operations of the Ghana Football Association in the years to come. The agenda includes the selection of the GFA President and Executive Council Members representing various leagues, including the Premier League, Division One League, and Women's Premier League.

The spotlight for the presidency appears to be on the incumbent Kurt Okraku, who has garnered substantial support from 10 Regional Football Association chairmen. Okraku's track record and leadership during his current term have positioned him as a strong contender for the role. He is set to potentially face off against a former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, who emerged as the runner-up in the closely contested 2019 presidential election.

As the preparations for the Elective Congress are underway, all eyes are on the forthcoming event as it holds the power to shape the future trajectory of the Ghana Football Association.