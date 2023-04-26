Reduce gate fees to attract supporters - Kwabena Agyapong tells Ghanaian clubs

Ghanaian politician Kwabena Agyapong wants Premier League clubs to reduce gate fees to attract supporters to their home matches.

The Ghanaian top-flight has been rocked with lack of attendance with giants Kotoko and Hearts of Oak taken a massive hit.

Principal stakeholders the Ghana Football Association, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana League Clubs Association, National Sports Authority and the media have held various engagements on how to attract fans back to the stadium.

And former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party government Kwabena Agyapong, who is a former sports broadcaster, wants the clubs to charge moderate fees.

“I think perhaps we should work with the clubs to also reduce the cost. I think that filling the stadium like Kumasi, with 50,000 people paying Ghc5.00 is better than making it Ghc20.00 and just a thousand or two thousand people, if you watch the mathematics,” he is quoted by Luv Sports

“Times are hard, with all respect those who watch football are people who struggle but they love the game. They have to travel and now we know transport fares are high, they have to eat and so therefore the ticket prices we have to look at it, and then encourage them [fans] and let’s mount a deliberate campaign."

Early this year, the Ministry of Youth and Sports announced it has begun a series of consultations with stakeholders to strategize on how to attract spectators to the various stadia.

The Ministry in a statement said, “Further consultations would be made with all stakeholders including the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), the National Sports Authority (NSA) and supporters for their inputs on the strategy to be adopted to address the situation”.

But four months down the lane, the outcome of these stakeholder discussions is not known.