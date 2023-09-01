Referee Daniel Laryea to officiate Champion of Champions clash between Medeama SC and Dreams FC

The stage is set for an exciting showdown as top Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has been appointed to officiate the highly anticipated Champion of Champions match.

The clash will feature the 2022/23 Premier League champions, Medeama SC, and the MTN FA Cup winners, Dreams FC. The match is scheduled to take place at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Laryea will be supported by his assistant referees, Kwesi Brobbey and Roland Addy, with Julian Nunoo taking on the role of the 4th Official. Tasembedp Ousmane has been assigned as the Match Commissioner for this thrilling encounter, which is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. local time.

In addition to the main event, there will be a curtain-raiser match between Cape Coast local rivals, Ebusua Dwarfs and Venomous Vipers, starting at 3:00 pm on the same day. Issah Alhassan will assume the role of the referee for this fixture, and he will be assisted by Blessed Amankwah and Richmond Baidoo. Francis Abekah will serve as the 4th official.

The Champion of Champions match promises to be a thrilling battle between two accomplished teams, and football enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting display of talent and skill as they compete for the coveted title.