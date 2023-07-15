Referee handed a one-year ban for cheating Hearts of Oak

The Ghana Football Association's (GFA) match review panel has suspended Assistant Referee Patrick Papala for one year for denying Accra Hearts of Oak a legitimate goal in the game against Real Tamale United on matchday 33 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

With a few minutes to end the game which was held at the Accra Sports Stadium, Yaw Amankwa Baafi of Hearts of Oak scored to restore parity as they had trailed 2-1 until then.

However, the goal was denied as a result of Papala who flagged the youngster offside thereby denying the Phobians a crucial point while leaving them in danger ahead of their final Ghana Premier League game of the season.

The result meant a loss on the final day could have seen Hearts of Oak relegated but the Phobiams were fortunate to have seen their competitors at the time, Tamale City lose to Medeama on the final day.

However, a thorough investigation and deliberations from the Match Review Panel have ruled that the goal should have stood against the assistant referee's decision.

As a result, Papala has been handed a one-year ban from officiating matches in the competition.

The centre referee for the match in question was also cautioned by the panel for not being affirmative in his decision but rather falling for the wrong decisions of his assistant.

“Foster Bastiours as the main referee failed to take responsibility when he saw that the goal scorer was not in an offside position and allowed his assistant to dictate to him. He is therefore warned to learn to take responsibility next time when he was sure that his decision was correct”.

Hearts of Oak finished 12th at the end of the season after managing a draw in their final fixture against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.