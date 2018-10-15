Referee Juliet Appiah selected to attend CAF Elite 'A' Women's Course for 2018 AWCON

Referee Juliet Appiah has been selected to participate in the CAF Elite 'A' Women's Course which starts on Wednesday, 17 October 2018 in Winneba, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The police officer will undergo technical tests, theory and physical practice during the course.

All the referees will undertake a medical checkup as the first session of the course.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the course is mandatory for match officials who will be officiating at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana.

In February 2018, Appiah became the first person in the Ghana Police Service to be awarded a FIFA refereeing license.