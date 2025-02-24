Referees are put under a 'juju' spell - Wilson Arthur's BOLD claim against Ghanaian Clubs

Ghanaian referees are put under a black magic or 'juju' spell during competitive matches with clubs cited as leading culprits, chairman of Ghana FA Cup committee and owner of second-tier side Skyy FC, Wilson Arthur, has sensationally claimed.

Arthur claimed on Monday February 24, 2025, that clubs use mystical practices in an attempt to influence the decisions of referees or the outcome of games.

While there is no verifiable evidence or official acknowledgment that referees are actually being influenced by spells or supernatural means, the use of 'juju' or black magic, is an an unwritten rule among football clubs in Ghana.

The use of 'juju' is seen as way of gaining competitive edge and creates a perception that referees might be under supernatural influence when they make controversial decisions.

Wilson Arthur went for the jugular, making the bold claim against Ghanaian referees.

'The league has so many matches and there is a lot of interest at stake. People must understand that it's competition. Ways and means are part of the process to win a match. Referees are always put under spell. The referees are worked on, the players and coaches are worked on spiritually," Arthur told Asempa FM

"For instance, I was asked to leave my seat while watching a match involving because I was told my team had been put under a spell. The moment I left my seat, we scored a goal. Personally, I don't believe these things but there are weird things in football."

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and various sports officials have sought to address this issue, emphasizing professionalism, fairness, and modern regulations to ensure that the game.

Claims about "juju" often serve as explanations for defeats or poor performances, but they remain unproven and are generally seen as part of the folklore around football in Ghana