Referees’ Department outlines 2025/26 season training schedule

Published on: 02 July 2025
The Referees’ Department has released its training and preparation calendar for the 2025/26 football season, beginning with the FIFA MA Instructors course scheduled for July 10.

As part of efforts to enhance officiating standards, the department will conduct the National Written and Fitness Examinations for referees across the Northern and Southern sectors between August 8 and 15, 2025.

Further training programs are lined up in September and October for officials selected for the Ghana Premier League, Access Bank Division One League, and the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League. These sessions are expected to precede the start of the respective competitions.

The department says its focus remains on equipping referees with the necessary tools and knowledge to deliver consistent and fair officiating in the new campaign.

Preparations are already underway to ensure the smooth rollout of the programme across all levels.

