Referees Manager Alex Kotey and instructors attend FIFA/CAF FUTURO III Course in Cairo

Ghana Referees Manager Alex Kotey, along with two other instructors, is currently attending the FIFA/CAF FUTURO III instructors' course in Cairo, Egypt.

The course, which commenced on Monday, June 12, will conclude on Friday, June 16, 2023. Joining Kotey are Emmanuella Grace Aglago, serving as the Technical Instructor, and Augustina Fugah, who assumes the role of Fitness Instructor.

The primary objective of this course is to enhance the skills and knowledge of top regional referee instructors, utilizing FIFA materials and concepts.

The selected instructors are expected to actively contribute to the development of refereeing both prior to and after the completion of the course. Over the course of five days, participants engage in theoretical and practical sessions facilitated by experienced FIFA technical instructors.

The ultimate aim is for attendees to support their respective Member Associations, as well as neighbouring associations, in advancing and fostering the growth of refereeing. By sharing their newfound expertise, the instructors will play a crucial role in improving and developing the quality of refereeing across the region.

The FIFA/CAF FUTURO III instructors' course provides a valuable platform for these individuals to enhance their instructional abilities and contribute to the overall enhancement of refereeing standards.

The knowledge and insights gained from this program will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the development of referees and the overall quality of football within their respective Member Associations.