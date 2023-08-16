Referees prepare for upcoming season with annual fitness training

Referees hailing from the Northern sector are gearing up for their annual two-day fitness training in Tamale, set to take place at the Aliu Mahama Stadium from August 19-20, 2023.

This rigorous fitness test is a crucial component of the mandatory training programs that all elite referees undergo in preparation for the upcoming 2023/23 Premier League season.

The training regimen is designed to ensure that referees are in optimal physical condition and equipped to manage the demands of officiating top-level matches. The annual fitness assessment forms an integral part of the referees' preparation, guaranteeing that they are fully equipped to uphold the standards of the game.

Referees from the Southern sector will also undergo their fitness training, with their session scheduled from August 01 to September 02, 2-023 at the Cape Coast Stadium. As the season draws nearer, these dedicated referees are putting in the necessary work to ensure they are ready to make accurate decisions and uphold the integrity of the sport.

The fitness training not only enhances the physical capabilities of referees but also underscores their commitment to professionalism and excellence on the field.