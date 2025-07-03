Reginald Collins Amoah named as centre referee for 2025 GHALCA President’s Cup showdown Between Hearts and Kotoko

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed the officiating team for the 2025 edition of the GHALCA President’s Cup, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

FIFA referee Reginald Collins Amoah has been appointed as the centre referee for the encounter between Ghanaian football powerhouses Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. He will be supported by Kwesi Brobbey and Emmanuel Dolagbanu as assistant referees, with Charles Bulu serving as the Fourth Official.

The President’s Cup, a prestigious annual fixture, is organized by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) in honour of the sitting President of the Republic. This year’s edition pays tribute to President John Dramani Mahama.

The match promises to be a thrilling spectacle, as the two most decorated clubs in Ghanaian football renew their fierce rivalry.