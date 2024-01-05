Reginald Daniel Laryea appointed Chairman of GFA Awards Committee

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council has named Reginald Daniel Laryea, a prominent businessperson and current Board Chairman of the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), as the Chairman of the GFA Awards Committee.

Laryea, who has led various companies, including Scanad Ghana Ltd. and Ogilvy Ghana Ltd., brings a wealth of experience to this role.

The Vice Chairperson of the Committee is Nana Afrakoma Brakohiapa, former Business Development Manager at Holiday Inn Hotel, Accra. Other distinguished members include Evelyn Nsiah Asare, former Board Member of Asante Kotoko and CEO of Hasaacas Ladies, Abdul Hayee Yartey, Owner of Cheetah FC, and Elleony Amande, a respected Football Administrator.

The GFA Awards Committee is tasked with organizing and executing the annual GFA Awards after each football season. Their core duties include developing guidelines for the awards scheme, creating a marketing and communications strategy, engaging stakeholders, and overseeing the selection and presentation of awards to individuals or clubs that have significantly contributed to Ghanaian football.

The committee will also be responsible for conducting regular stakeholder engagements, reviewing and adjusting award categories, monitoring sponsor satisfaction, and submitting financial reports to assess the efficiency and sustainability of the awards scheme. Additionally, they will work on conceptualizing and executing major GFA events, ensuring adherence to activity schedules, and promoting events through collaboration with the GFA Marketing and Communications Departments.

Furthermore, the committee will play a vital role in maintaining transparency in the selection process, encouraging nominations, evaluating candidates, and ensuring a fair and inclusive presentation of awards at the ceremonies. They will regularly update an Events Planning Manual and present comprehensive reports to the GFA Executive Council, covering all aspects of the committee's activities.