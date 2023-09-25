Regional FAs receive jerseys and equipment for 2023 KGL Foundation U-17 Inter-Regional Colts Championship

In preparation for the 2023 KGL Foundation U-17 Inter-Regional Colts Championship, all ten Regional Football Associations have received essential supplies, including jerseys and equipment.

Each region has been provided with two sets of jerseys, 20 footballs, 40 bibs, and a set of cones to support the tournament.

The championship is scheduled to take place in Kumasi from Saturday, September 30, 2023, to Sunday, October 8, 2023.

To mark the distribution of the equipment, Chairpersons of the various Regional Football Associations gathered at the GFA Secretariat, where GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku personally presented the supplies to them.

The competition will see the ten Regional Football Associations selecting the best U-17 players from their Colts competitions to represent their respective regions. The fixtures for the tournament were announced following a draw held at the GFA's Conference room.

In Group A, participating regions include the Central Region, Western Region, Ashanti Region, Brong Ahafo Region, and Upper West Region.

Group B comprises Greater Accra Region, Northern Region, Upper East Region, Volta Region, and Eastern Region. The tournament promises to be an exciting showcase of young football talent from across Ghana.