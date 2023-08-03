Regional Football Association elections scheduled for September 29

The dates for the Regional Football Association elections have been officially confirmed by the Ghana Football Association.

The elections are set to take place on September 29, bringing together football enthusiasts and stakeholders from various regions.

The Regional FA elections hold significant importance as they determine the leadership and direction of football at the local level.

The elections will see individuals vying for positions within the Regional Football Associations across the nation.

While many of these incumbents are eager to continue their leadership roles, they will not go unchallenged. Stiff competition is anticipated, as ambitious individuals step forward to vie for these influential positions within their respective regions.

As the Ghanaian football community gears up for these elections, anticipation grows regarding the potential changes and new leadership that will emerge from the process. The outcome of these elections will play a vital role in shaping the landscape of grassroots football within each region.

With September 29 marked on the calendar, the countdown begins to witness the selection of new faces to guide and foster the growth of football at the regional level.