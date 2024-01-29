Regional Football Leagues and Colts competitions: GFA's deadline approaches

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the registration window for various regional football leagues and Colts (under 13, 15, 17) competitions will be closing on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 11:59 pm.

According to a statement released by the GFA, the transfer window, which opened on January 1, 2024, is in line with the association's regulations that provide for the opening of registration before the start of the football season.

The GFA expects all participating clubs in the Regional Division Two & Three Leagues, Regional Women's Division One League and the Colts Leagues to complete their signings before the deadline.

In emphasizing the importance of adhering to the deadline, the GFA noted that there shall be no extension, and the deadline will be strictly enforced.

This announcement serves as a reminder to clubs to finalize their rosters ahead of the upcoming season and ensures that all teams are adequately prepared for the competition.

The GFA also urges clubs to ensure that they comply with all regulatory requirements, including the submission of necessary documents and fees, to avoid any inconvenience or penalties.