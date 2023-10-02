Regional Football Leagues set to thrill as GFA announces November kick-off

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced the commencement of the Regional Football Leagues, scheduled to kick off from November 3-5, 2023, in various regions across the country.

These exciting competitions encompass a wide range of leagues, including Regional Division Two, Division Three, Women's Division One, and the U-13, U-15, and U-17 Colts Leagues.

These leagues fall under the jurisdiction and supervision of the ten Regional Football Associations located throughout the country. With the upcoming kick-off dates just around the corner, all relevant stakeholders, including teams, players, coaches, and fans, are urged to take note of the announced schedule and prepare accordingly.

The commencement of these regional leagues promises to bring forth a wave of excitement and anticipation for football enthusiasts across Ghana. As teams gear up to showcase their talents and compete at various levels, the stage is set for an action-packed football season ahead. Stay tuned for more updates and thrilling matches as Ghana's regional football leagues kick off in style.