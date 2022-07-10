Registration period for Regional Football Association Clubs begins on July 30

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Registration Window for the 2022/23 football season will open on Saturday, July 30, 2022, for Regional Football Association clubs from Division Two, Division Three, Juvenile, and Women's Regional Division One League.

The registration window is being opened in accordance with the GFA Regulations, which call for registration to open prior to the start of each football season.

Activity Deadline Opening of Registration Window Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 00:01 GMT Closure of Registration Window Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 23:59 GMT Deadline for Responding to Queried Registration Friday, October 28, 2022 at 23:59 GMT

All clubs are expected to complete their registration before the deadline.

Clubs are to note that there shall be no extension and the deadline SHALL be enforced strictly.

As the 2022/2023 registration opens on July 30, 2022, the following Directives are to be observed strictly:

All queries for 2021/2022 season on club’s dashboard when vetted and approved after July 1, 2022 will revert to 2021/2022 season and therefore clubs will have to renew the registration of all their players again for the 2022/2023 season.

Payment for processing of registration licenses MUST be made before applications are submitted for vetting, otherwise such applications shall not be vetted and shall be rejected in the system.

Wrong, fake, unreadable documents in their application, SHALL be rejected in the system.

All Professional transfers of players both domestic and international must be done in the TMS before registration can be completed in the registration system.

Clubs are to ensure that they check the player’s name in the system, before registering a player as a new player. Club shall take full responsibility for the consequences for registering existing players as NEW PLAYERS.

When a Club refuses to release an amateur player to the new club, the GFA shall release the amateur player to the new club to ensure smooth registration of such a player.

When a Club refuses to counter instruct a transfer request in the DTMS when there is a transfer agreement between the said club and the other club, the player involved will be declared free and all the benefits in the transfer agreement will be nullified.

“Responsibility for the truthfulness of information on player’s registration lies on the clubs and not on the GFA” per the GFA Regulations.

Once again, the Association wishes to remain all clubs to be mindful of the importance of deadlines, the strict compliance regime and the consequences thereof, following the failure to adhere to same.