"Regragui is the best coach at the World Cup"- Morocco star Elias El Shaer

Morocco star Elias El Shaer believes coach Walid Regragui is the best at the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Morocco defender became the first coach to lead an African team into the World Cup semi-final.

The Atlas Lions will face France in the semi-finals against holders France on Wednesday.

"The result of his work can be seen inside the stadium. He created the required climate within the national team, which has become one family. Regragui for us is like a father or an older brother," he said in a pre-match interview.

"I am now in the World Cup semi-finals. I know that any player feels uncomfortable if he does not participate, but when you wear your country's shirt and play in the World Cup, I do not care whether or not to participation," he added when asked whether he will be starting.

Morocco beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal en-route to reaching the semi-final.