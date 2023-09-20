Regular club game time crucial for Black Stars' 2023 AFCON Success- Emmananuel Agyeman-Badu

Former Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has shared his optimism about the Black Stars' prospects at the 2023 AFCON, emphasizing the importance of players getting regular game time at their respective clubs to achieve success.

The Black Stars recently secured their qualification for the upcoming tournament in Ivory Coast with a convincing 3-1 victory over the Central African Republic at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, September 7.

Ghana is determined to end a 41-year AFCON trophy drought, and Badu believes that the key to achieving this remarkable feat lies in the form and fitness of the players.

"Now we have four months to go, and what do we need to do? The first priority is for the players to secure playing time at their club sides," Badu told Radio Gold.

He stressed the limited time available for training and team cohesion, making regular club game time crucial for the players.

Badu also expressed his hope that injuries wouldn't hamper their progress, as injuries during the qualifiers had affected the team's cohesion.

Badu pointed out, "We are now building a team, and when you miss certain players at certain stages, it affects the cohesion. You will only rely on individual brilliance, as seen during the qualifiers, where we were not playing exceptionally well, but we were scoring thanks to individual brilliance."

The former Udinese midfielder emphasized the significance of playing time, hoping for an injury-free squad.

He believed that with the abundant quality within the team and strong support, the Black Stars could make a significant impact in Ivory Coast during the upcoming AFCON tournament.