Relieved Kamaldeen Sulemana expresses joy after scoring first goals for Southampton

Ghanaian international Kamaldeen Sulemana expressed his immense joy and excitement after registering his first-ever goals in the English Premier League for Southampton on Sunday.

The talented 21-year-old forward showcased his skills by scoring two goals in the last match of the season, where Southampton managed to secure a thrilling 4-4 draw against Liverpool at the St Mary's Stadium

Sulemana was thrilled that his first goals for the club massively contributed to his team's performance in such a memorable way.

"I felt so relieved. It was hard mentally to wait that long but I'm glad I finally got off the mark," a relieved Sulemana told BBC Radio after the game.

Meanwhile, Kamaldeen has stated that he will look for other chances following Southampton's relegation to the second division or try and help the team regain their top-flight status

“I'm ready for whatever's next. If I stay, I'll stay and help the team bounce back. If there's an opportunity to explore I will take it," Sulemana added.

Kamaldeen Sulemana made his move to Southampton during the January Transfer window, signing a lucrative five-year contract.

Since his arrival, Sulemana has now scored two goals and delivered an assist in a total of 18 appearances for Southampton.