Relocating home ground eroded fan base of Dreams FC – Ameenu Shardow

General Manager of Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC has attributed the low patronage of their matches to the decision to move their home games to Dawu in the eastern region of the country.

‘The Still Believe’ gained qualification into the top flight in 2015, but moved their home ground from Accra to The Theatre of Dreams in Dawu in order to satisfy the requirements of the Ghana FA’s Club Licensing System.

Shardow believes this decision disconnected the club from its core fan base which accounts for the poor attendance at their home matches.

“My conclusion is that for instance Dreams FC was born in the Mamobi-Nima-New Town enclave but we are playing our football 100km from our fan base. It’s a problem. So, by default we’ve taken the club away from its fan base: its core fan base. And we need to go and nurture another fan base 100km away from where the club was born,” he said on Citi FM.

“I have no doubt in my mind if Dreams FC for instance, was playing at the Kawukudi where there was a standardized centre in Accra, we would command very good numbers,” he added.

Dreams have reached the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup and will host Kallon FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, September 15 2023.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante