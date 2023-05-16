Remaining Ghana Premier League matches to be simultaneously played for fairness

The much-anticipated conclusion of the Ghana Premier League season is set to witness a unique twist as the remaining games are scheduled to be played simultaneously.

This decision comes in an effort to uphold the principles of fair play and deter any external influences that could impact the outcome of the matches. Following the recent FA Cup semi-final games in Kumasi, the domestic top-flight league is set to resume this weekend.

With just four games left to be played, the Ghana Football Association have taken the proactive step of organising the remaining fixtures to kick off simultaneously. This move aims to ensure a level playing field for all teams involved in the title race and the battle to avoid relegation.

At present, Aduana Stars find themselves sitting atop the league table with 52 points, closely pursued by Medeama, who trail by a mere two points.

The top four race is further intensified by Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea, who are in contention with 48 and 46 points respectively. Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko also have a chance of winning the title.

As the league reaches its climax, these remaining games will hold significant weight in determining which team ultimately clinches the coveted league title and the relegation places.

Meanwhile, the relegation battle remains fiercely contested, with multiple teams fighting tooth and nail to secure their top-flight status. As of now, Kotoku Royals are the sole side that has suffered relegation with games to spare.

The simultaneous kickoff of the matches adds an extra layer of excitement and suspense, intensifying the competition among the clubs.