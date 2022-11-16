"Remember what I told you"- Sonnie Badu congratulates Afriyie Barnieh after making World Cup squad

Gospel musician and man of God, Sonnie Badu has taken to social media to celebrate the inclusion of Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to the World Cup squad.

Mr Badu has been a strong advocate of the Hearts forward and stated in a previous post he will be shocked to not see the former Ghana U20 star in the team to Qatar.

Afriyie Barnieh is one of the only two players from the domestic league to make the squad alongside Danlad Ibrahim.

“Congratulations my son you deserve the call up to play for Ghana at the world cup. Remember, what I have told you. I am proud of you @afriyiebdaniel #ItsPurple,” he wrote on Instagram.

Barnieh has joined his Black Stars teammates in Abu Dhabi as the team prepares for Thursday friendly against Switzerland.

The team will then leave for Doha for the final lap of preparations before the World Cup begins on November 20.