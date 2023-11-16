GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Remembering Raphael Dwamena: A Eulogy for the Angel of Dreams

Published on: 16 November 2023
Remembering Raphael Dwamena: A Eulogy for the Angel of Dreams

A cultured left-footer who shone brightly on a beautiful stage.

Angel of dreams, Raphael Dwamena.

Like a bright petal, he perfumed goals

And danced across the field like a dove.

A symbol of courage,

A glint of excitement from his boots.

To the sounds of joy and the noise of the crowd.

His skill was evident, and his spirit promising.

However, fate dealt his secret with a cruel hand.

An unseen challenge, too difficult to face.

A Russian tanker and a warrior

Rafael Dwamena, gets etched in our folklore.

Rest in peace, dear Raphael, on the eternal football field,

Where your soul plays constantly, unhidden.

 

By Ridwan Ibrahim Asante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more