Remembering Raphael Dwamena: A Eulogy for the Angel of Dreams

A cultured left-footer who shone brightly on a beautiful stage.

Angel of dreams, Raphael Dwamena.

Like a bright petal, he perfumed goals

And danced across the field like a dove.

A symbol of courage,

A glint of excitement from his boots.

To the sounds of joy and the noise of the crowd.

His skill was evident, and his spirit promising.

However, fate dealt his secret with a cruel hand.

An unseen challenge, too difficult to face.

A Russian tanker and a warrior

Rafael Dwamena, gets etched in our folklore.

Rest in peace, dear Raphael, on the eternal football field,

Where your soul plays constantly, unhidden.

By Ridwan Ibrahim Asante