Remo Stars FC to arrive in Ghana on Saturday ahead of Medeama clash

Nigeria's Remo Stars are gearing up for a crucial showdown in the CAF Champions League as they travel to Ghana for a face-off against Medeama on Sunday, August 19. With their arrival planned for Saturday, they are brimming with confidence and excitement.

According to team manager Ajaji Samuel Yinka, the preparations have been smooth sailing, and he expressed their readiness for the Ghana game. He was quoted by Ghanasportspage, stating, "We are ready for the Ghana game. Preparations have gone well and we will arrive in Ghana on Saturday."

Yinka also revealed the team's travel arrangements, sharing, "We are coming with a chartered flight and we will be arriving in Ghana very early on Saturday morning. We will depart from Nigeria at 5:00 am. I believe the journey from Nigeria to Ghana takes no more than 45 minutes."

Anticipation is building as both teams set their sights on a triumphant journey into the group stage, often referred to as the "money zone." While Remo Stars are optimistic about clinching a positive result in the first leg clash at the Cape Coast Stadium Medeama, have their own game plan.

The Ghanaian champions are expected to come out all guns blazing, with intentions of securing a resounding victory that they can carry back to Nigeria. The stakes are high for both sides, as advancement to the group stage is their shared ambition.