Remo Stars to land in Ghana with chartered flight for Medeama showdown

Remo Stars SC will travel to Ghana for the first leg of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round against Medeama SC on a chartered flight, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

The Nigerian side will tackle the Ghanaian champions at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, August 20, 2023, before hosting the second leg.

Remo Stars are expected to land at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra before they head to Cape Coast on a bus two or three days before the match day.

The Ogun State-based club will train at the match venue 24 hours before kick off as mandated by the competition's rule and regulations.

Remo Stars finished second in the Nigerian Professional Football League after the 2022-23 season, giving them the ticket to play in the CAF Champions League for the first time.

The second leg of the tie will take place at the Remo Stars stadium in Ikenne in the Ogun State and the winner will face Guinean champions Horoya AC in the next round.