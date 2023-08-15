Remo Stars to make grand arrival in private jet for CAF Champions League clash with Medeama

Nigerian outfit Remo Stars are leaving no stone unturned as they prepare for their Champions League showdown against Medeama, with a luxurious entrance into Ghana via a private jet, a reliable source has disclosed to Ghanasoccernet.

In a bid to optimize their journey for the crucial first-leg match on Sunday in the preliminary round tie, Remo Stars, owned by Nigerian politician and chairman of Bet9ja, have gone the extra mile by securing a private jet. This remarkable initiative showcases the team's commitment to giving their best on the field.

Contrary to earlier reports, the source has indicated that Remo Stars' arrival is set for Friday, a day earlier than expected. The team are likely to utilise the Cape Coast Stadium, the match venue, for training ahead of Sunday's encounter, heightening the stakes and setting the stage for an intense face-off.

The anticipation surrounding the clash between the clubs continues to build, with both teams harbouring aspirations of securing their spot in the group stage, often dubbed the "money zone."

While Remo Stars exude optimism about their chances of achieving a favourable outcome during the first-leg clash, Medeama have honed their game plan.

The Ghanaian champions, fully aware of the significance of the upcoming match, are poised to unleash their full potential. With an unwavering determination to secure a comprehensive victory on their home turf, they are focused on translating that momentum into success on Nigerian soil.