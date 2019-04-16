‘Remorseful’ Alcorcon midfielder Richard Boateng wishes Real Zaragoza star James Igbekeme speedy recovery

Alcorcon midfielder Richard Boateng has wished James Igbekeme speedy recovery after inflicting injury on the Nigerian winger during their 2-0 win over Real Zaragoza in the Spanish Segunda Division on Sunday.

The Ghanaian cut the Nigerian's advance with an excessively strong kick.

Fans at the La Romareda waited for Boateng to be sent off but the referee handed him only a yellow card.

Igbekeme tried to continue for a few minutes but ended up asking for the change due to the strong pains. The Nigerian suffers a strong trauma in the fibula, according to revealed the tests to which he submitted, and will have to wait for test to know if he can play against Cordoba next week.

After hearing the news, Boateng took to social media to express his melancholy about the incident and took the opportunity to wish Igbekeme a speedy recovery.