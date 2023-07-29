Rene Hiddink appointed technical director as Hearts of Oak announce new technical team

Hearts of Oak have announced a new technical team upcoming football campaign, with the highlight being the appointment of Dutch technical trainer, Rene Hiddink, as the club's Technical Director.

Rene Hiddink's addition to the team is set to bring a fresh perspective and extensive expertise to the club's coaching setup. As the newly appointed Technical Director, Hiddink will play a pivotal role in providing strong technical directives for the team.

His vast knowledge of the game is expected to have a positive impact not only on the senior team but also on the Auroras, Royal Oaks, and the women's team, fostering coordination and development across all levels.

The new technical team also includes other key members to bolster the team's performance. Jerry Adjei Asare has been named as the goalkeeper's trainer, while former player Sebastian Barns will assume the role of head of the Scouts.

As part of their commitment to player welfare, Hearts of Oak has appointed Carlos Klu as the new welfare officer. Furthermore, Mercy Tagoe will lead the Hearts of Oak female team as their head coach, demonstrating the club's dedication to promoting women's football.

The restructuring of the technical team comes as Hearts of Oak prepare for the 2023/24 season, after enduring a difficult last season.