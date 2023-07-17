Rennes reject Aston Villa's initial offer for Jeremy Doku

English Premier League side, Aston Villa have seen their initial bid to get Jeremy Doku rejected by French Ligue 1 side Rennes according to reliable sources.

After a great season under Unai Emery, Aston Villa are working on improving their squad ahead of the new season and Jeremy Doku happens to be one of their key targets despite already sealing some key signings.

They proceeded to attempt a few days ago to get the dynamic youngster with an offer believed to be around €25 million to Stade Rennais FC.

However, the said amount was not enough to persuade the French outfit to proceed with talks.

According to sources, Stade Rennais FC value the talented winger higher than the offer and is seeking a fee in the region of €40 million.

If an agreement is reached when a second offer is submitted to the French club, the English Premier League club is likely to complete the player's signing by the end of this week.

Before coming to France, the Belgian-born Ghanaian played for RSC Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League.

He has improved his game in recent years and is now a regular for the Belgian national team.