Rennes star Jeremy Doku named in Ligue 1 Team of the Week

Rennes' Belgian-born Ghanaian forward Jeremy Doku has been recognised for his impressive performance in the French Ligue 1, as he was named in the Team of the Week by L'Équipe.

Doku was instrumental in Rennes' dominant 4-0 victory over Troyes in week 35, starting the game and playing for 88 minutes.

The 20-year-old contributed two assists to his side's four goals, with Belgium international defender Arthur Theate opening the scoring after 14 minutes.

Doku then set up Benjamin Bourigeaud in the 65th minute, before assisting Karl Toko Ekambi just five minutes later. Ekambi then added a fourth goal for Rennes in the 74th minute, benefiting from a defensive mistake that ultimately sealed Troyes' relegation.

Doku has had a solid campaign in the French League this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 26 games so far.

The winger's explosive performance against Troyes earned him a place in the Team of the Week, as he continues to impress in one of Europe's top leagues.

Rennes' victory over Troyes moves them up to sixth place in the Ligue 1 table, just one point behind fifth-placed Lens. With three games left to play in the season, Doku and Rennes will look to finish the campaign strongly and secure a top-five finish.