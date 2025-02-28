Replacing Asamoah Gyan is a tough task – Ex-Black Stars striker Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars forward Kwesi Appiah believes Ghana is yet to find a suitable replacement for Asamoah Gyan following the legendary striker’s retirement.

Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer, left a lasting legacy, and Appiah, who played alongside him at the 2015 AFCON, understands why filling his void has been difficult.

“It’s a very tough task to replace someone of his calibre and quality. That type of striker and character is not produced that often,” Appiah told Flashscore.

The 34-year-old admitted that Black Stars have promising attackers like Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo, but consistency is key.

“At this moment in time, you have a player like Kudus and potentially Semenyo, who are playing really well for their clubs. We’d hope they can eventually have that type of level and consistency for Ghana to help lead the team to glory as Asamoah Gyan so often did.”

Ghana have struggled to establish a dominant attacking force in recent years, and the absence of a prolific goal-scorer has been evident in the team’s performances.

Appiah, who now plays for Boreham Wood in England’s National League, believes strong leadership and cohesion are crucial for the Black Stars’ success.

The search for a new talisman continues, and Ghana will hope one of their emerging talents can replicate Gyan’s impact on the international stage.