Replays show Andre Ayew’s sending off in Le Havre debut harsh

Andre Ayew's eagerly awaited debut for Le Havre was cut short when he was controversially sent off just two minutes into the 0-0 draw against Nantes on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder, who recently returned to the French Ligue 1 after several years abroad, was dismissed for what was deemed dangerous play.

Replays of the incident suggest that the referee's decision was harsh, as Ayew's intentions were clear: to win the ball back. The defender got the ball first, and Ayew's contact with his leg was not malicious.

While the initial reaction from the referee was understandable, given the player's screams of pain, a closer examination of the play reveals that a yellow card would have been a more fitting punishment.

🇬🇭Andre Ayew's Le Harve debut didn't go according to plan.pic.twitter.com/wAXumCq8xs — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 27, 2023

Despite the setback, Ayew remains optimistic about his future with Le Havre. Known for his mental toughness, he remained composed throughout the ordeal and is hopeful that the suspension will be overturned if an appeal is made.

Le Havre fans share his sentiment, pointing to similar incidents where players have received less severe punishments for comparable challenges.

Regardless of the outcome, Ayew's determination and resilience will undoubtedly serve him well as he continues his journey with Le Havre. With his focus firmly on helping his team succeed, he is poised to bounce back from this setback and make a positive impact in the league.