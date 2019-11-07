Report by Friday or be sacked- Kotoko to Zacharrisen

Asante Kotoko head coach Kjetil Zacharrisen has been given up to close of work on Friday, 8 Novermber to return to work or lose his position according to the Special aid to Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman, Nana Gyembibi Coker.

Zacharrisen’s is yet to return to Ghana after Asante Kotoko’s defeat to San Pedro in the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs.

The coach was asked to stay in Ivory Coast due to his safety following the team’s defeat which saw fans agitating and calling for his sack.

Zacharrisen failed to qualify Asante Kotoko to both the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup. The Danish trainer has been accused of fixing the game against San Pedro.

According to Nana Gyembibi, the coach must report to work by Friday or be sacked.

“We have communicated to the agent of Zachariassen that we have given him till Friday to report to work or we advise ourselves”, he told Oyerepa FM.

“We have legal advisers who will advise us when we get there. We will take action against him.

His agent has threatened us with FIFA and CAF which we are ready because we will all have the chance to state our case”, he added.