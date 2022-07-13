Reports of Thomas Partey excluded from Arsenal USA tour squad false

Reports that midfield star Thomas Partey has been excluded from Arsenal's pre-season tour of the United States is false.

Widespread reports emerged from London on Wednesday that the 29-year-old had been omitted from the squad amid claims by the Times that would instead remain at London Colney along with Bernd Leno and Folarin Balogun, where the trio will step up their fitness ahead of the new campaign

The Ghana international did not travel to Germany for the Gunners' 5-3 win over Nurnberg on Friday, one week after he returned from a thigh injury to take part in a friendly against Ipswich.

But GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the former Atletico Madrid star has been named in Arsenal's 33-man squad for the tour of the United States.

He is expected to play in Arsenal's next three games as the new season approaches.

Arsenal's first game in America will be against Everton on Saturday.

The following day, it's a short flight down the east coast to Orlando, Florida, where we'll face Orlando City next Wednesday before wrapping up the tour against Chelsea on Saturday, July 23.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for 50m euros and has since established himself as one of the team’s most important players.

His serious injury near the end of the season hurt the Gunners as they failed to secure Champions League football.

He has played 48 Premier League games in two seasons, scoring two goals.

Partey is a key member of Mikel Arteta's side and will be keen to add his immense quality to the team ahead of the upcoming season.