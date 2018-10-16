Representatives of qualified teams for 2019 AWCON to touch down in Ghana on Sunday

Representatives from the various teams that have qualified for the upcoming Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations are expected to arrive in the country by close of this week for the live draw which comes off on Sunday October 21, 2018 at the Movenpick Hotel, here in Accra.

Seven teams will join Ghana to participate in this year’s tournament which begins from November 17- December 1, 2018.

The qualified teams are Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Mali, Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia

According to Finder Sports the teams to base in Accra will lodge at the Kempiski Hotel, Labadi Beach Hotel, M Plaza Hotel and A1 Hotel whilst the teams to base at Cape Coast will lodge at the Ridge Royal Hotel, the Coconut Groove Hotel, Pimpamsi Hotel and the Bejaya Beach Hotel.

On the draw to be held on Sunday, three teams will join Ghana in Group A here in Accra and will have their group matches at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The teams will train at the El Wak Sports Stadium and the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School park at Legon. The referees will have their training at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Group B will have its matches at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium with the team’s training at the Nduom Sports Stadium and the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium.

According to the format of the draw, Ghana and Nigeria are likely to be seeded in the groups.

Meanwhile the mascot for the tournament called ‘agrohemaa’ is moving across some cities in the country to whip up support as well as create awareness for the tournament. The mascot was in Kumasi for the Black Stars and Kotoko game and will move to Cape Coast and Takoradi this week.