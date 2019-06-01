Respect coach Kwesi Appiah and captain Andre Ayew - President Akufo-Addo tells Black Stars players

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the Black Stars to respect the authority of coach, Kwesi Appiah and captain, Andre Ayew.

The President believes without respect it will be difficult for the team end the long wait for the Africa Cup of Nations title in Egypt this year.

"You have to respect unreservedly, the authority of the coach and the authority of the captain, that is basic rules, non-negotiable rules; if you don't do it, everybody will be going their separate ways. If you do that you cement the teamwork and you will become a cohesive forceful force", the President said.

The President also expressed great faith in the players, stating that he has no doubt that they are amongst the best players on the continent of Africa and among some of the best players in the world.

"Is at the heart of success in football as it is in virtually every enterprise. Without it, you can't succeed. To this end, he urged the players "to work for each other on the field of play".

"Helping each other to win the trophy, that is the teamwork we are looking at".

"So, your slogan, that is the slogan of the year, ‘the year of return’, this, indeed, is the year of return", of Ghana's 2019 Afcon campaign which is to bring the trophy to Ghana after going trophy-less for the last 37 years," he added.

Ghana last won the tournament in 1982.

This year they take on Benin, Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage.