Respect, Legacy and Achievement - Inaki Williams after Nico’s contract renewal

Ghana forward and captain of Athletic Bilbao Inaki Williams has expressed excitement over his younger brother Nico Williams' decision to extend his stay at the club with a 10-year deal.

Inaki took to social media to react to the news, saying "Respect, Legacy and Achievement. Athletic Win". This reaction reflects his pride in Nico's decision to stay with their hometown club.

The Williams brothers have been instrumental in Athletic Bilbao's success, with Nico playing a key role in Spain's 2024 European Championship triumph.

Inaki, who opted to play for Ghana, featured in the country's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The brothers' commitment to Athletic Bilbao is seen as a testament to the club's unique philosophy of fielding homegrown players.