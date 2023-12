Ex-Genkie Bernard Kumordzi was the special guest at the Cegeka Arena as his former club clobbered KV Kortrijk 4-0 on Sunday in the Belgian top-flight.

The ex-Ghana international was introduced to the home crowd to a loud applause and went ahead to do the ceremonial kickoff.

Kumordzi is revered at the club he played for between 2012 and 2017 where he racked up 90 appearances and scored 8 goals.

On the night, he saw his countryman Joseph Paintsil bag a brace for The Smurfs in their cakewalk win.