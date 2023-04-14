GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Retired FIFA Referee Richard Atifu passes away following car accident

Published on: 14 April 2023
The football community in Ghana and beyond is mourning the loss of retired FIFA referee Richard Atifu, who passed away after being involved in a car accident last Saturday. 

He was rushed to Ridge Hospital in Accra but tragically did not survive.

Atifu was a highly respected figure in the world of football refereeing, having officiated numerous high-profile matches both locally and internationally.

He was considered one of the most experienced referees in Africa at the time of his retirement, having overseen matches in various competitions including the African Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In addition to his refereeing career, Atifu was also a FIFA instructor, mentoring and training young referees to become successful in their own careers. He was known for his professionalism, dedication, and passion for the sport, and his contributions to the football community will not be forgotten.

