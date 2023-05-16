Retired referee Mike Amedior applauds Daniel Laryea for stellar officiating in CAF Champions League semifinal game

Former referee Mike Amedior has commended Daniel Laryea for his outstanding performance as centre referee for the CAF Champions League semifinal game between Wydad AC and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Laryea was spot on with the major decisions he took in that high profile 1st Leg match at the Stade Mohammed V on Saturday, May 13 2023 as he sent off two Sundowns players for very dangerous tackles.

The 35-year-old has earned the praise of many for his management of the match, including retired referee Mike Amedior.

Speaking in an interview aired on Kessben TV, Amedior said: "Where he (Laryea) has gotten to, in the next couple of years, he will be one of the best referees so far as world contests are concerned and gradually we are getting to there.

"I am proud to be associated with the upbringing of Laryea and he has not disappointed us. When you watch the match, you will see he did very well, a near perfection match. I think that he performed very very well."

By Suleman Asante