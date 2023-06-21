Retired referee Mike Amedior blames poor officiating on insecurity

Former referee, Mike Amedior has argued that decisions of referees in games are largely influenced by the fear they have for their lives, and not because they accept bribes.

Amedior was reacting to the recent assault of a female referee by the coach of Tiyumba Ladies, Napari Suheru in the northern part of the country. He is convinced most referees tend to take decisions in favour of teams they believe will physically attack them after matches.

“Sometimes they accuse referees of accepting bribes. They never talk about the security of referees. One of the influential things that influence referees’ decisions are these brutalities. Let me tell you today, it is not bribe, it is not influence, it is not money. Most of the referees fear for their lives,” he told Kessben Sports.

By Suleman Asante