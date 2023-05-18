Retired referee Mike Amiedor urges GFA to ensure firm ‘security and fair playing ground’ as season enters final lap

Former referee, Mike Amedior has charged the Ghana FA to beef up security and establish a fair playing ground as the Ghana Premier League season enters the final stages.

Amedior believes putting these two crucial measures in place will guarantee a smooth end to the season as referees can do their job without fear.

Speaking in an interview aired by Kessben Sports, he said: “It boils down on two aspects. We should beef up security in all stadia and make sure a fair playing ground is given to all the teams. This season the race at the top is wide open and the bottom can be anybody’s game. The point difference is just one or two so the rest of the rest of the three or four games is going to decide a lot of things. What I want the FA to do is to bring all the teams together, tell them the sanctions are there and there are no excuses.”

Amedior also added that all stakeholders had a role to play to make the season a success.