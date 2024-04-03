Retrial set for ex-German defender Jerome Boateng over assault charges

Former German defender Jerome Boateng will face a retrial on charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Sherin Senler, beginning on June 14, 2024.

This date coincides with Germany's Euro Championship match against Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The retrial comes after the Supreme Regional Court of Bavaria annulled Boateng's earlier conviction due to "far-reaching procedural errors."

In 2021, Boateng received a five-year suspended sentence and a â‚¬1.7 million (£1.5m) fine for physically assaulting Senler during a Caribbean vacation in 2018.

However, this ruling was reversed following appeals, leading to the upcoming retrial.

Additionally, new allegations have emerged regarding Boateng's treatment of other female partners.

In early 2021, after his ex-partner Kasia Lenhardt took her own life, Boateng's mother claimed that he had abused women both mentally and physically for years.

These accusations were supported by voice messages from Lenhardt suggesting she intended to sue Boateng for assault before her passing.

Lenhardt, aged 25, left behind a young son when she passed away just days after Boateng publicly announced their breakup.

A close friend of hers stated that she was deeply affected by negative comments made by Boateng during interviews.

Boateng continues to deny these allegations through his lawyers, stating that much of the information circulating is incorrect or incomplete.

His trial will span six sessions between June and July, with the final verdict expected on July 19.