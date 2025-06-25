Returning to the WAFCON brings us great joy – Black Queens’ Jennifer Cudjoe

Black Queens deputy captain Jennifer Cudjoe says Ghana’s return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) fills the team with pride and excitement after missing the last two editions of the tournament.

Ghana will feature at WAFCON 2024 in Morocco, marking their first appearance since hosting the tournament in 2018.

For Cudjoe, it’s more than just participation â€” it’s a chance to show the world that the Black Queens are back.

“Missing out on WAFCON for a couple of years was tough, but returning now brings us great joy,” she told CAF during a webinar. “This edition will be a different kind of challenge.”

Cudjoe, who played a key role in Ghana’s qualification campaign under former coach Nora Hauptle, believes the team is ready to embrace the opportunity and make a statement.

“We plan to enjoy every moment of it. South Africa and the other teams in our group are tough, but we’re prepared.”

The American-based midfielder is confident the Black Queens can rise again.

“It’s on us now to give our best and remind everyone that Ghana is back â€” and here to stay!”

Ghana kick off their WAFCON campaign on July 5.