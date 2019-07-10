REVEALED: Amos Frimpong requested to be transferred, before late U-turn

Long serving Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong nearly left the club after the end of the Normalisation Cup Special Competition.

The defender is believed to be unhappy and wanted to leave the club after reports he might lose his position following the arrival of new players.

Frimpong, who have been an integral member of the Porcupine Warriors for close to decade handed in a transfer request.

But he later rescinded his decision and had to be included in the team registered for next season CAF Champions League.

"Two players (Daniel Darkwah & Amos Frimpong) requested to be put on transfer. Amos later made a u-turn on the deadline day to be included in the squad," Edmund Ackah, a member of the management of the club told Sikka Sports.

Amos Frimpong played a key role as the Porcupine Warriors emerged victors of the Tier I Special Competition, and was a pivotal member of the squad that reach the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup last season.

Daniel Darkwa, however did not change his position on the transfer request.

The former Aduana Stars captain has had a torrid time in Kumasi, struggling with injuries and form.