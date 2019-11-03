REVEALED: Black Meteors jersey numbers for 2019 CAF U23 of Nations- Captain Yaw Yeboah keeps No.10 shirt

Ghana’s squad will depart to Egypt on Monday for the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations tournament which serves as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has named his final 21-man squad for the 8-22 November tournament.

The list includes talented midfielder Yaw Yeboah, captain of the team, who has been handed the iconic No.10 shirt.

Debutant Robin Polley, son of ex-Ghana international Prince Opoku Polly, who plays for Dutch side ADO Den Haag will wear the No.9.

Striker Kwabena Owusu, who played at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, gets the No.7 shirt.

Ropapa Mensah of Nashville SC will put on the No.14 jersey and Asante Kotoko’s Mohammed Habib will be in the No.17 shirt.

Ghana open their campaign against Cameroon on the opening day before facing Egypt and Mali on 11 and 14 November respectively.

The best three teams will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games football tournament.

The Black Meteors’s last appearance at the Summer Olympics was in 2004 Gamaes in Athens, Greece.

Shirt numbers for Ghana U23 squad

Goalkeepers:

Kwame Baah (Asante Kotoko) Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak) Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders:

Kingsley Fobi (CB Badajoz, Spain) Edward Sarpong (Esperanca de Lagos, Spain) Emmanuel Cudjoe (Attram De Visser) Fuseini Zackaria (Berekum Chelsea) William Ntori, Dankyi (Hearts of Oak) Mohammed Habib (Asante Kotoko) Robin Polley (ADO Den Haag)

Midfielders:

Evans Osei Wusu (Tema Youth) Simon Zibo (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Nurudeen Abdul-Aziz (Vision FC) Emmanuel Addoquaye Lomotey (Extremadura, Spain) Yaw Yeboah (Celta Vigo, Spain) Evans Mensah (HJK Helsinki, Finland)

Strikers:

Frank Arhin (Dalkurd, Sweden) Kwabena Owusu (Cordoba, Spain) Ropapa Mensah (Nashville SC)

18 Samuel Obeng Gyabaa (Real Oviedo)