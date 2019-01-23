REVEALED: Former Las Palmas coach played a role in getting Kevin-Prince Boateng to Barcelona

Real Betis coach Quique Setien was influential in Barcelona’s decision to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng on loan, according to Catalan-based sports newspaper Diario SPORT.

Setien coached Boateng during the 2016/17 campaign at Las Palmas – the forward’s only season playing in La Liga before his move to the Camp Nou.

The Ghanaian netted 10 goals in 25 starts for Los Amarillos with his boss in Gran Canaria, now at Betis, encouraging the Catalan giants to sign him.

Barca’s main transfer chiefs Pep Segura, Eric Abidal and Ramon Planes made the call to Setien, while Ernesto Valverde also sat in on the conversations, with the feedback said to be ‘overwhelmingly positive’.

Kevin completed the move on Tuesday and took part in his first training last night.

He has been named in the squad for the Copa del Rey clash against Sevilla.